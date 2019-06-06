The potential cost of Georgia’s new abortion law is growing. AMC Networks is joining other media giants in reconsidering filming TV shows and movies in the state after it approved a fetal heartbeat abortion ban. AMC produces the popular “The Walking Dead” TV series. The show is in its 10th season of production in the Atlanta area. AMC joins Netflix, HBO, Warner Brothers and others in reconsidering Georgia as a place to make entertainment after the state’s passage of a law that could ban abortions as early as the sixth week of pregnancy.

AMC Considering ‘Walking ‘ Out Of Georgia was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted 13 hours ago

Also On 100.3: