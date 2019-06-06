CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Help The Tornado Victims of Dayton

2 reads
Leave a comment
Volunteers hand out food and water to an area that was...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Cincinnati, we need to pull together to help give back to the victims of Dayton who were affected by the most recent tornadoes. Radio One Cincinnati wants you to drop off your non-perishable items, bottled waters, flashlights, candles, toilet paper, batteries, paper towels, you name it and they need it.

WE ARE a partnering with FATH Transport to fill one of their 53ft trailers to take these items to Dayton. They are still in need of everything! So meet us in the Radio One Cincinnati Courtyard at 705 CENTRAL AVE right in front of the ONE CENTENNIAL PLAZA BUILDING. Monday thru Friday from 11-4 and drop those items off!

 

dayton tornado needs

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Help The Tornado Victims of Dayton was originally published on www.wiznation.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close