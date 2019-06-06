TERRENCE HOWARD UNDER FEDERAL INVESTIGATION

Empire frontman, Terrence Howard, is reportedly under investigation by the feds for criminal tax evasion. Terrence and his third wife, Mira Howard are reportedly being probed for financial crimes, according to reports.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Mira’s company Universal Bridges is also under investigation. His ex-Michelle Howard is also still trying to collect on her financial settlement from him following their split. He is reportedly using the tax evasion case to avoid settling with her. Terrence was alerted to the probe on May 20th and he has reportedly hired a criminal attorney.

We hope he is able to work this out!

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 7 hours ago

