WOMAN PURCHASES BILLBOARDS TO ASK TYLER PERRY TO HIRE HER

He Was So NOT Impressed!

An upcoming actress went through some drastic creative measures to get the attention of superstar producer Tyler Perry. she purchased a huge billboard in Atlanta with her face and social media handle on it, saying that she was Perry’s next leading lady. Needless to say, Perry wasn’t feeling it.

Perry responded to the billboard in a lengthy message on his IG page that read, “Auhhh…. soooooo…… here’s the deal. This is not the way to get my attention if you’re looking for a role in one of my shows. Please DON’T DO THIS, SAVE YOUR MONEY!! This is the third time that someone has done this. PLEASE STOP! To audition is FREE!! I’m sure you can use that money for a better purpose.

I love that you want to work with me, and I love that you invest in yourself. But when you do things like this it puts my team on high alert and makes me look at you sideways. I know the message that you want to send is a positive one, but this comes across as the opposite. 

Again, the best way to work for me is to AUDITION and it’s FREE! We post breakdowns all the time for actors. JUST COME AND AUDITION. 

And by the way, you were great in THE NIGHT OF! It was my favorite show a couple years ago. I ALREADY SAW YOU!! So just audition and keep your money!! Again, I appreciate your effort, but that’s not the way to work for me. 

God bless you dreamer. I have no doubt you will make it one day!!”

The women, who goes by @Iamracquelbailey, responded to Perry’s post, saying, “Well I guess I should respond since everyone is talking about me.. lol 😂 Thank you Mr. Perry for taking the time to post about my billboard and to give me some wisdom. This was my leap of FAITH and with faith you never know where it will land you or if it will even work. Sometimes we have to step out the norm and do something unconventional. Not everyone is going to agree or think it’s a great idea. That’s the chance I took! God Bless 😊😊

 

WOMAN PURCHASES BILLBOARDS TO ASK TYLER PERRY TO HIRE HER was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Photos
