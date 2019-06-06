CLOSE
Gayle King Turns Down Wendy Williams Interview; “It’s too Trashy”

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Ok! So Gayle King is so not interested in a sit-down hour-long interview with Wendy Williams, according to reports. Williams has allegedly been shopping around to almost every major network to pitch an exclusive interview about her personal life. She has had plenty of drama going on lately with her passing out on her show last year and the rumors of a love child that her husband had with his mistress.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, it’s highly unlikely that she will have a sit down with Gayle King as reports say that King has declined because she perceives the interview being too trashy for morning television. Gayle made headlines earlier this year for her highly viewed sit-down interview with R.Kelly.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, a source claims, Her people want either a morning show or an hour long prime-time special, they want Wendy to sit down with a big name anchor and Gayle King was at the top of the list. But she turned it down, it’s not clear exactly why but there’s a lot of talk that Gayle thought sitting down with Wendy, dredging over her car crash personal life, might be a little too trashy for morning television. Wendy also wants a longer interview.’

Do you want to hear what Wendy has to say?

 

Gayle King Turns Down Wendy Williams Interview; “It’s too Trashy” was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

