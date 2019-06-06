Uber to offer helicopter rides in New York City starting in July

Passengers will be able to use the Uber app to book a flight through the service, called Uber Copter, documents obtained by Bloomberg show. Tests flights took off from a Manhattan heliport near Wall Street to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

