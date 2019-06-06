Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Margo is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Margo met George two years ago and was instantly attracted. George made it clear that he was not ready for a relationship, but did want to continue seeing her. Over the last two years, they have seen each other an average of 3 times per week. About a year ago, Margo met Rico started having weekly dinners out. She has not been intimate with either in the last year. Margo says the two are like separated twins. George has recently started talking about a commitment, but is not financially stable, while Rico is a fast climber in the company he works for, as is she. Tonight, she’s asking if everything is equal if considering finances makes her a bad person?

