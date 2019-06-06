Summer Mini Concert Series: Prince

Tonight we have the perfect artist featured to get you ready for the weekend on tonight’s Summer Mini Concert Series ! It’s all about the legendary musician, record producer, singer-songwriter, filmmaker Prince! Prince departed this life on April 21, 2016 and the world hasn’t been quite the same since his death, however he left us with long lasting memories. His stage presence, fashion and talent set him apart from other artist. During his lifetime he released a total of 39 studio albums!

Prince’s accolades include:

Eight Grammy Awards

Six American Music Awards

A Golden Globe Award

An Academy Award for 1984 film Purple Rain

for 1984 film Purple Rain Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (2004)

Tonight we honor his legacy!

Here’s “When Doves Cry“, it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

