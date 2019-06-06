CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Fofty 5’s Avoided: 50 Cent Almost Blessed Struggle Rapper With The Fade While Out With Nikki Nicole

This is exactly how not to get put on.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 09, 2019

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Struggle rappers, when are y’all going to learn? A would-be rapper yearning to be discovered almost caught a fade at the hands of 50 Cent.

In a clip making the social rounds, Fif appears ready to square up on a dude who had approached him on the street.

“You gon’ hit me cause I’m telling you I got talent,” says the man. “That’s how you feel?”

From listening to the interaction, it appears the man is an aspiring artist who was hoping to get 50 to listen to his music. However, he doesn’t actually have any music on him to share, but wanted 50 to look at his Instagram page (“Look at my IG at least”).

When 50 clearly declines, the man says “That’s some f*ck sh*t my n*gga.” This revelation earned him chastisement from the multi-platinum selling rapper.

“You’re sh*t is not going to work, you wanna know why,” said 50, who also peeped he was being videotaped. “Because you’re stupid. “The way you’re approaching me is wrong. There is nothing to play right now. There’s nothing you can show me right now that’s going to help you.”

To this, dude responded with his “look at my IG” crutch, and, yeah.

Added 50, “Look at my IG is going to help you right now?”

Tangent, that woman seen with 50 Cent appears to be out and about with Nikki Nicole. You may remember her as Black Ink Crew: Chicago cast member Phor’s old girlfriend, who give him the deuces after he got caught cheating on her.

Anyway, peep a struggle rapper almost catch a proper fade below, and share this with a would-be MC as exactly what not to do. It seems like homie was either going to get noticed, or get punched in the mouth and try to sue. Now, he’s getting chastised by the Internets.

What a time.

Fofty 5’s Avoided: 50 Cent Almost Blessed Struggle Rapper With The Fade While Out With Nikki Nicole was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close