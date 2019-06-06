Sometimes D.L. can upset people with the things that he says. In this case he really upset someone becuase of one very important thing that he didn’t say. In the beginning D.L. was a powerful voice and advocate for Flint, Michigan. He demanded that they people of Flint get clean water. But now, a listener feels like he has forgotten about them and moved on. Newsflash D.L. Flint still needs clean water!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

FU DL: Flint Still Doesn’t Have Clean Water was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 22 hours ago

Also On 100.3: