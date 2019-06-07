CLOSE
Madonna Loses Appeal To Block Sale Of Tupac Breakup Letter

Pop star Madonna is losing her appeal to block the sale of a break-up letter from Tupac Shakur. A New York appeals court Wednesday denied her final bid to keep the letter and more of her personal items from being auctioned off next month. Madonna sued the online auctioneer Gotta Have It Collectibles over various items that she lost during a move in 2004, but the case was tossed out. Madonna revealed in 2015 that she and Tupac dated years before his death.

Now this makes me wonder, for YEARS Madonna was all about ‘bein out there’ and she was a ‘Maverick’ and etc.. NOW you’re going to great lengths to block the sale of this break-up letter from Tupac?? Whoever gets that letter is gonna be touring the talkshow circuit for a minute!

‘Stay tuned.’

Tupac Shakur In 'Gridlock'd'

Source: Archive Photos / Getty

(Source-The Source)

(Source-The Source)

