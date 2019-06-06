5 Light-Hearted Netflix Picks, Perfect For After You Watch Something A Little Too Heavy

5 Netflix Picks That’ll Get You Out Of A Serious Slump

The world is still reeling from what we all saw when we watched Ava DuVernay’s recently released masterpiece, When They See Us. The all-too-familiar story about the Central Park 5 was presented to us with more information, more emotion, and more grit than ever before–causing outrage, anger, and every other possible emotion for the poor young men who suffered the consequences of a crime they didn’t commit.

When They See Us is more than necessary, but even so, it’s still hard to watch the reenactments of just how seriously these unassuming teenagers were taken advantage of and wrongfully punished. With that being said, sometimes the only thing we want after watching something so draining is something more light-hearted to take our mind off of the terrible things still going on in this world.

Here are five picks to add to your Netflix queue for the next time you watch something painfully heavy and need some balance in your life.

1. Always Be My Maybe

“Childhood sweethearts have a falling out and don’t speak for 15 years, only reconnecting as adults when Sasha runs into Marcus in San Francisco. Although the old sparks are still there, the couple live in different worlds.”

Always Be My Maybe is the epitome of a light-hearted, funny movie that just puts you in a good mood! If you just watched something heavy, or even if you’re just feeling down because of some other reason, this should be your number one pick.

2. Good Girls

“When sisters Beth and Annie and their best friend Ruby become fed up with playing by the rules and not getting the respect they deserve, they band together to take control of their lives — by holding up a local grocery store. In desperate need of money, the women plan the heist expecting to ease their financial burdens. But new to the game of crime, they get pulled in deeper than they ever imagined — and the only way out of this will be together.”

You might think a show about moms-turned-criminals is pretty heavy, but I promise you, it’s not. Good Girls is the perfect mix of action and comedy and you’ll probably get through all of season 1 on Netflix in a night or two.

3. Dead To Me

“Jen’s husband recently died in a hit-and-run, and the sardonic widow is determined to solve the crime. Optimistic free spirit Judy has recently suffered a tragic loss of her own. The ladies meet at a support group and, despite their polar-opposite personalities, become unlikely friends. As the women bond over bottles of wine and a shared affinity for “The Facts of Life,” Judy tries to shield Jen from a shocking secret that could destroy her life as she knows it.”

Okay, so this isn’t the lightest show in the world, but the dark comedy will suck you in and be sure to get you out of even the lowest slump.

4. Jailbirds

“Jailbirds is a documentary television series about inmates at the Sacramento County Jail.”

This show is….crazy. If anything, the things you see going on in this jail will take your mind off of whatever you’ve got going on just from how wild these people and their antics are.

5. Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee

“Comic Jerry Seinfeld is the creator, executive producer and host of this unique series that features vintage cars, funny conversations and a lot of caffeine. Jerry picks up each guest in a special car and heads to a cafe or restaurant. While the guests are typically comics, one episode features a drive around the White House grounds with President Barack Obama in a 1963 Chevy Corvette Stingray.”

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee is the definition of light-hearted. With guests like President Obama and Tracy Morgan, there’s an episode for just about everybody–and there’s nothing better than seeing two comedians tell jokes back and forth for a good 30 minutes.

