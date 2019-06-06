CLOSE
Hardly Harvard: 5 Celebs Who (Barely) Attended Harvard, But Secured The Degree

Samsung Infuse 4G Launch Event Featuring Nicki Minaj - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Harvard has become the new thing to do for celebs who can afford to blow 10K bands just to say that they’re a Harvard University Alumni. At first, it was kind of dope that the prestigious institute expanded their business program which allowed the rich and famous a chance to grow in their business, promote higher education, and brag about the fact they’re attending THEEE Harvard U.

But then things took a turn when everybody and their mama started to claim to be a Harvard grad after only attending week long programs. Cleveland Cavalier star Kevin Love announced last week that he will be attending Summer School at Harvard this year for their “The Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports” course;  a $10,000 four-day “immersive experience” designed to teach celebrities, professional athletes & entertainment executives about “business & technology trends that are redefining the industry”.

The Harvard hype has been so real that even Blac Chyna recently claimed that she was accepted into the University. However, a spokesperson from the school claimed that BC was never, ever accepted into their institute. Not even the online courses.

Ciara felt the wrath of the Internet on Thursday when she boasted about being an alumni of the reputable University after completing just a  4-day program.

As to be expected, the responses were pretty ruthless.

Cici isn’t the only celeb repping that hardly Harvard life. There has been a major boom in the last 5 years of stars getting their 7-day long matriculation on at the famous business school. Hit the flip to see more celebs who (barely) attended Harvard University, but still secured a degree.

Hardly Harvard: 5 Celebs Who (Barely) Attended Harvard, But Secured The Degree was originally published on globalgrind.com

