There are some painful ways you can realize you’re just a booty call to your boo. If he asks you to pick him up from a date, you’re probably a booty call. If he makes breakfast in the morning for one, you’re probably just a booty call. If he leaves as soon as you guys are finished having sex, you’re probably just a booty call.

DL’s Top 10 Ways To Know If It’s Just A Booty Call was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

