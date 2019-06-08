CLOSE
#E32019: EA Shows Off 15 Minutes of 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' Gameplay At #EAPlay Event

The game launches November 15 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Origin Access.

E3 2019 doesn’t officially begin until Sunday (Jun. 9), but that didn’t stop EA from kicking things off with its EA Play event. Serving as the unofficial kickoff to the annual video game convention, the company decided to show off some gameplay footage of Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and it looks very promising.

Could this be the Star Wars single player action game we have been waiting for?

About a month ago a reveal trailer dropped for the long-rumored game but didn’t give much detail only showing off the titles main character and glimpses of cut scenes pretty much detailing exactly where the game will take place in the legendary Star Wars canon. In the game, you take on the role of a young Padawan named Cal Kestis played by Cameron Monaghan (Shameless, Gotham)​. He has not reached his full Jedi potential having to go into hiding after surviving the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of The Sith following when then Supreme Chancellor Palpatine’s kicked into motion his plan to eliminate all Jedi through his secret order 66 decree. Ushering in the rise of the Galactic Empire who are secretly being led by the Jedi Order’s ancient enemy the Sith.

Today (Jun 8) during its EA Play conference, EA and Respawn treated Star Wars fans to fifteen whole minutes of gameplay action and for the most part, the game looks solid at first glance. Based on the footage Jedi: Fallen Order seems like a much-improved version of Lucas Arts Star Wars: The Force Unleashed which was the last single player adventure we got from related to the now Disney owned franchise. The combat system looks very crisp as the expert player seamlessly switched between using his lightsaber and forces skills.

It also seems to have some adventure game aspects as well, like climbing that we have come to experience in games like Uncharted, for example. While it is not “open world,” Respawn says the game does have some Metroid/Castlevania qualities and will allow players to “explore” the environments as they guide Kestis on his journey. Outside of EA’s Star Wars: Battlefront franchise, fans have been yearning for a long time for an adventure game. Looks like their prayers have been answered by Respawn with this latest entry that is set to arrive for November 15th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Origin Access.

Check out the game in action below and let us know in the comment section below Star Wars Jed: Fallen Order has landed on your list as a title you have to add to your video game collection.

