CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio Attorney Orders End to Cash Bond for Minor Crimes

0 reads
Leave a comment
Empty jail cell

Source: Kristy-Anne Glubish / Getty

According to Fox 28, the attorney for Ohio’s capital city has ordered prosecutors to stop asking for cash bonds for minor, nonviolent crimes to reduce jail populations.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein says it’s time to address over-incarceration and overcrowded jails. Klein says the U.S. jails a disproportionate number of people compared to other countries.

Klein says wealthier defendants can post bonds that sometimes run hundreds of dollars, while poorer defendants are forced to remain in jail. That can lead to job losses and can affect defendants’ families.

Klein last week ordered Columbus city prosecutors to stop requesting cash bonds for most misdemeanor defendants charged with nonviolent crimes.

Prosecutors will still ask for cash bonds for violent crimes, sex offenses and drunken driving.

Ohio Attorney Orders End to Cash Bond for Minor Crimes was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close