Pushing Weight: A 600 Pound Cincinnati Man Arrested Over THIS

Jeffrey Dahmer's Cell During Trial

Source: Ralf-Finn Hestoft / Getty

These days, everyone has some sort of hustle. And depending on your circumstances and environment, some hustles tend to be more unlawful than others. One Cincinnati man was recently busted after turning his bed into a drug command center.

The 600 lb man, who doesn’t move well and has a breathing tube, plead guilty (in the ambulance) to trafficking in cocaine, weapons under disability and other drug charges.

 

Local 12 News reports:

Sgt. Ryan Hudson with the Cincinnati Police Department said, “We received a Crimestoppers tip and some information from the community that an individual up on Rosewood in Hartwell — the activity was consistent with drug trafficking.” Cincinnati Police got information that Smith was running a drug ring. When officers raided the house in April 2018, they found surveillance cameras, drugs and guns that Smith isn’t legally allowed to own. They read him his rights but could not physically arrest him.

Sgt. Hudson told reporters, “It was obvious that there were people running for him because he’s so large, as I mentioned 600 to 700 pounds, he wasn’t able to move around freely,” said Hudson. “It made it kind of tough on us to maneuver or almost get him out of the house that particular day. In fact, it was impossible.”

Smith has been sentenced to 2-years behind bars. 

Pushing Weight: A 600 Pound Cincinnati Man Arrested Over THIS was originally published on globalgrind.com

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
