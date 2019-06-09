Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Isaac is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Alexis and Isaac have been dating for 1 year. Isaac says he’s noticed Alexis wears a lot of jewelry given to her in a past relationship. Alexis says doesn’t think she should stop wearing jewelry that was gifted to her just because she’s moved on to new relationship. Isaac doesn’t think it’s appropriate for Alexis continue to wear the jewelry because the past should stay in the past and he’s the man in the picture now. Whose side are you on? Is it possible Alexis may have an emotional attachment to the jewelry?

