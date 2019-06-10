Summer Mini Concert Series: Faith Evans

Are you ready for the Summer Mini Concert Series , if not get ready because it’s going down in just a few hours. Tonight we get into the music of the talented singer-songwriter, actress and producer Faith Evans. She began singing at the tender age of two and hasn’t stopped since then. Evans was the first female artist to sign with Sean “P Diddy” Combs entertainment record company Bad Boy Entertainment. She’s the widow of the famous New York rapper Christopher “Notorious B.I.G” Wallace. Although their union was cut short the two had a son, Christopher Jordan Wallace. The hit “I’ll Be Missing You” featuring P Diddy and R&B group 112 was a tribute to the late Notorious B.I.G. which won Evans a Grammy Award in 1998. She’s also appeared in movie and television roles such as “The Fighting Temptations” and sitcom “Half & Half“. Faith Evans is now married to record producer and television personality Stevie J. Her voice is edgy and memorable so stay tuned to hear your favorite hits!

Today Faith Evans celebrates her 46th birthday!

Here’s a famous hit you all may remember “Can’t Believe“, it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

