Starz To Host ‘Power’ Season 6 Premiere At Madison Square Garden

Just make sure you don't owe Fofty money somehow by attending.

New York City fans of the show Power are in for a big treat. Starz is providing The Big Apple a once in a lifetime opportunity to experience the show at the World’s Greatest Arena.

The critically acclaimed crime drama will ride out its last season in style. The sixth season will premiere at Madison Square Garden on August 20. Aside from watching it days ahead from its scheduled premiere date on Starz, ticket holders will also be treated to a live performance from 50 Cent. Additionally the cast will also be in attendance.

Titled “The Final Betrayal”, the last season will close several loops in the ever-evolving plot line. According to the formal press release “season 6 picks up with James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Hardwick) seeking vengeance. His former drug partner and brother in arms must pay for the ultimate betrayal. Rocked to his core by the perfidiousness and cruelties of those he once called his family, Ghost devotes himself to one notion: Success is the best revenge, with all intentions of getting both.”

Starz will take reservations for the special MSG screening starting July 9 at www.powertakesmsg.com. For those who live outside of NYC or are unlucky at life Power will officially debut Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on STARZ and will be available on the STARZ app and STARZ ON DEMAND starting at 12:01 AM on that day.

