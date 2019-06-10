ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A Burger King employee was caught on camera cleaning tables with a mop in Florida, WJXT reports.

A customer recorded the video Thursday of an employee using the mop to clean tables in the kids’ area.

The customer said just minutes prior, she saw the same employee mopping the floors.

“I was just disgusted honestly,” customer Katie Duran told WJXT. “I had just eaten on that table. Did you do that yesterday? Do you do this every night? Did you do this, this morning?”

Florida @BurgerKing worker cleans table with mop in children's play area because Florida: https://t.co/KoTwA2eerJ pic.twitter.com/Yf13XdeEsv — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) June 10, 2019

Burger King HQ tells Florida restaurant to stop mopping tables (video) https://t.co/1KHXaknxXO pic.twitter.com/mo4ED5BQwj — Boing Boing (@BoingBoing) June 10, 2019

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Horacio Villalobos and Getty Images

Video, Third Picture, and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter

How Does a Florida Burger King Employee Clean Tables? With a Mop! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com