CLOSE
National
HomeNational

How Does a Florida Burger King Employee Clean Tables? With a Mop!

1 reads
Leave a comment
Burger King in Madrid

Source: Horacio Villalobos / Getty

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A Burger King employee was caught on camera cleaning tables with a mop in Florida, WJXT reports.

A customer recorded the video Thursday of an employee using the mop to clean tables in the kids’ area.

The customer said just minutes prior, she saw the same employee mopping the floors.

“I was just disgusted honestly,” customer Katie Duran told WJXT. “I had just eaten on that table. Did you do that yesterday? Do you do this every night? Did you do this, this morning?”

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Horacio Villalobos and Getty Images

Video, Third Picture, and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter

How Does a Florida Burger King Employee Clean Tables? With a Mop! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close