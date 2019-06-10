Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Eugene is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Eugene and Candy are in their early 30’s. They have been dating long distance for 4 years and currently have a 2 year old daughter. Eugene decided to pop the question a couple of weeks ago and Candy said yes. They talked about getting a house near where Candy lives. Eugene says he was a bit surprised last week when Candy mentioned that they would have to get a big enough place for her mom to live with them. Eugene felt blindsided and told Candy that if that was a must, it would be better to just continue co-parenting and asked for the ring back. Tonight, Eugene is asking if he was wrong to back out of marriage as he did? Was Candy wrong to suggest that her mom live with them? What advice would you offer?

