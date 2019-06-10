CLOSE
More Than 1 Million STDs Contracted Every Day

According to Cleveland 19, the World Health Organization has a new study that has come back to say that 1 in 25 people have a STD. Those diseases happens o be among, chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, and syphilis. The numbers were collected worldwide from men and women between the ages of 15 and 49.

There has been no decline since that latest published data in 2012.

“These infections indicate people are taking risks with their health, with their sexuality and with their reproductive health,” said Dr. Melanie Taylor, the lead author of the report.

A co-author said education and condom use are important, but that new treatments and diagnostics also need to be developed.

Wrap it up People, or don’t have sex at all!!!

[caption id="attachment_3027133" align="alignleft" width="894"] Source: WPA Pool / Getty[/caption] UPDATE:  Hours after Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry debuted their baby boy to the world, they finally announced his name. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. According to CBS News, the announcement came with a black and white photo showing Queen Elizabeth II meeting her new grandson, along with her husband Prince Philip, and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. https://www.instagram.com/p/BxNPb_9B0fn/?utm_source=ig_embed   So will Archie ever become King? Not for a while, given that Archie is 7th in line to the British throne, CBS noted. So what do you think of the name Archie? Meeting The Royal Baby Two days after the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy, her and Prince Harry debuted their bundle of joy to the world. During the photo-op at Windsor Castle on Wednesday morning, Meghan said that being a mother is “magic” and that her son has “just been a dream,” adding, “I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy.” With his son in his arms, Harry beamed, saying, “We’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up.” Apparently, Meghan and Harry are still figuring out which parent he looks like. “His looks are changing every single day, so who knows,” Harry said. Adding, “Parenting is amazing. It’s only been, what, two and a half days, three days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy, and to be able to spend some special time with him as he slowly starts to grow up.” “He’s already got a little bit of facial hair as well,” the bearded prince also quipped. https://twitter.com/TwitterMoments/status/1126095706463379456 It’s still unknown what the baby’s name is, but on Monday during a brief press conference, Harry said that he and Meghan are still “thinking” about names. He also shared just how excited he is to become a father and how proud he is of Meghan. “This little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon,” adding, “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, and we’re both absolutely thrilled.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BxH8QZiAlLU/?utm_source=ig_embed   Baby Sussex will be the first biracial heritage to the House of Windsor. As we previously reported, Meghan gave birth on May 6 at 5:26am, a week after her apparent due date. Baby Sussex clocked in at 7lbs. 3oz. Once again, congrats Meghan and Harry on their beautiful bundle of joy! Take a look at the couple and their little boy, looking more in love with one another than ever.

More Than 1 Million STDs Contracted Every Day was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

