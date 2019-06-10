CLOSE
David Ortiz in Stable Condition after being Shot

David Ortiz

Source: Getty / Getty

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz is in stable condition after he was shot in a bar in the Dominican Republic. Ortiz was shot at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo and transported to a local hospital.

Obama Welcomes World Series Champions Boston Red Sox To The White House

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

According to YahooNews.com, Ortiz was ambushed by a man who arrived on a motorcycle. The man shot him in the back and the bullet exited through his stomach. Reportedly, no major organs were affected and total recovery is expected. The Red Sox have offered Ortiz a private plane to fly him to the United States for further treatment if necessary. The suspect was captured and badly beaten by bystanders.

 

