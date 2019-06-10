Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz is in stable condition after he was shot in a bar in the Dominican Republic. Ortiz was shot at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo and transported to a local hospital.

According to YahooNews.com, Ortiz was ambushed by a man who arrived on a motorcycle. The man shot him in the back and the bullet exited through his stomach. Reportedly, no major organs were affected and total recovery is expected. The Red Sox have offered Ortiz a private plane to fly him to the United States for further treatment if necessary. The suspect was captured and badly beaten by bystanders.

David Ortiz in Stable Condition after being Shot was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 15 hours ago

Also On 100.3: