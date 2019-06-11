CLOSE
Jim Jones ft. Maino & Drama “My Era,” YG ft. DaBaby “Stop Snitching Remix” & More | Daily Visuals 6.10.19

Jim Jones and Maino politic on the block and YG and DaBaby remind people to keep their mouths shut. Today's Daily Visuals.

Though us older Hip-Hop heads appreciate all the things that this digital era is providing us there are still many days that we long for the era when life was much simpler in the streets.

Jim Jones obviously feels this way in expresses as much in his Maino and Drama assisted visual to “My Era” where the three take to the block to talk about life in the hood when beepers kept payphones flourishing. Y’all millennials don’t know about that kind of struggle.

From the streets of New York to the concrete in Cali, YG links up with Da Baby for the clip to “Stop Snitching Remix” in which they have some choice words for any and everyone who’s out here dropping dimes.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Rod Wave featuring E-40, DaBaby, and more.

JIM JONES FT. MAINO & DRAMA – “MY ERA”

YG FT. DABABY – “STOP SNITCHIN REMIX”

ROD WAVE FT. E-40 – “CALABASAS”

DABABY – “CARPET BURN”

JORJA SMITH – “GOODBYES”

YUNG REALLIE FT. NORA, DKNO MONEY & CITY BOY DEE – “REAL ONE”

ASIAN DOLL – “YOU FU”

RJMRLA – “APARTMENT”

KRESNT – “REMEMBER WAY BACK”

70TH STREET CARLOS – “BALL STATE”

Photos
