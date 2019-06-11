Hughley TV: Omar Epps Reflects On His Career Thus Far [Video]

Entertainment
| 06.11.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Omar Epps is a household name. He started out in the business as a young man and has now been in for over 20 years. In that time a lot of things have changed both in the world and in Hollywood. “there’s so much content being made” one would think that there would be more opportunites but he explains that, “there’s less.” What he sees today is less “career building opportunities,” than there were when he was getting his start.

The generation that he came up with was the first to really tell Black stories. Now, he sees more and more of our stories being told and that Hollywood is recognizing that Black films do well at the box office. The new generation of Black film makers and actors are doing more and more and he sees Hollywood headed in a positive direction.

Hughley TV: Omar Epps Reflects On His Career Thus Far [Video] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close