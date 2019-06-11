Oh, Wendy!!! She is just going through a full range of emotions right now. Wendy posted a pic while in California showing off a mystery man. Then later that day she was caught on video with her new friend and when asked about her ex and divorce situation she began to let the tears flow.

Wendy looked very peaceful in this post but things changed when she was caught on video by TMZ. Williams was sitting with her alleged boo when she was approached by TMZ and this is what happened. Check out the video below:

The interviewer mistook her new boo for Kevin and Wendy quickly cleared that up.

Wendy Williams Cries In Front of New Boo Over Divorce Drama! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 11 hours ago

Also On 100.3: