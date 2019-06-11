CLOSE
Wu-Tang Clan First Rap Act To Perform At Iconic Country Venue

Consider history made.

A3C Festival Outdoor Show Day 1 Wu-Tang Clan & More

Source: D.L. Chandler / Hip-Hop Wired

Almost 30 years into their career the Wu-Tang Clan continue to conquer more land. The crew recently made history once again.

Complex is reporting that Shaolin’s Finest added another notch to their belts. On Sunday, June 9 the group headlined a show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The concert appearance is special as this made them the first Hip-Hop act to ever perform at the venue.

Originally opened and operated in 1892 as the Union Gospel Tabernacle, this auditorium has since gone on to be synonymous Country music. Commonly known as the Grand Ole Opry, anyone who is anyone in the genre has hit this iconic stage.

The Killa Bees sold out the 2300-person brick theater for their Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) anniversary show. In the house were fans from all backgrounds including a 70-year-old woman named Janet who was interviewed by ABC2.

You can see RZA warm up the crowd at the show below.

Photo: WENN.com

Wu-Tang Clan First Rap Act To Perform At Iconic Country Venue was originally published on hiphopwired.com

