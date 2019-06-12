From Georgia to now Louisiana…

“NCIS: New Orleans” may leave its namesake city if the restrictive “heartbeat abortion” bill becomes law in Louisiana. A producer of the locally shot CBS series says the show is monitoring developments and will act accordingly if the bill that ban abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected goes into effect. Showrunner Christopher Silber told Variety, that, “should the legislation take effect, it would be unconscionable to me to continue production in a state that enacts a draconian law putting women’s health and rights at risk.” The show contributes millions of dollars to state revenue. In its most recent season, it spent 86-million dollars in-state.

That’s a LOT of money to let walk out of your state Louisiana.

“NCIS: New Orleans” Could Leave City If Restrictive Abortion Bill Becomes Law was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted 12 hours ago

