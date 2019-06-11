CLOSE
The Jonas Brothers Join Jimmy Fallon & The Roots To Give “Sucker” The Classroom Instruments Treatment

World Premiere of Jonas Brothers’ CHASING HAPPINESS

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Jimmy Fallon, Jonas Brothers & The Roots Sing “Sucker” With Classroom Instruments

The Jonas Brothers‘ most recent hit song, “Sucker” got the Classroom Instruments treatment on The Tonight Show this week as Jimmy Fallon, The Legendary Roots Crew, and the three brothers got the band back together for a remix.

The youngest brother, Nick Jonas, took the clapper, Joe found himself with the banana shaker, and Kevin rounded everything out by taking the triangle. Fallon sat in the middle of the group and functioned as a triple threat using the Casio keyboard, wood block, and an avocado shaker.

As far as The Roots go, we already know these guys can play any type of instrument and make it look like the coolest ish in the world–which is definitely the case with these ones from the classroom. Questlove stands in the back with a hand clapper, Kamal is playing a rainbow xylophone, and Tariq rounds things out with a mini tambourine.

As Entertainment Weekly points out, based on the outfits The Jonas Brothers are sporting, it seems like they filmed this segment at the same time they were in New York filming their hilarious short for Billy Eichner’s online series, Billy on the Street.

This edition of “Sucker” with classroom instruments is just the latest stop for the Jonas Brothers’ during their long-anticipated comeback as they plan for the start of their first North American tour in nearly a decade, which begins this August. In the few months since they announced their family reunion, the band has been the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, stopped by Nickelodeon’s All That revival, and even hit up James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke during a full week of Jonas Brothers content on The Late Late Show.

Check out Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas joining Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a special edition of “Sucker” with Classroom Instruments below:

The Jonas Brothers Join Jimmy Fallon & The Roots To Give “Sucker” The Classroom Instruments Treatment was originally published on globalgrind.com

