Former Cleveland Browns Player Found Guilty Of Raping Homeless Women

Wow! How do you go from being an NFL baller to being found guilty of raping and assaulting women? Former Cleveland Browns player, Kellen Winslow, is living that reality right now. Winslow, 35, was found guilty of the rape of a 58-year-old homeless woman in a San Diego, California court Monday.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, One of Winslow’s victim, who was identified in court as Jane Doe 2, testified that on Mother’s Day in 2018, he told her that he would be taking her to get coffee, but instead drove her to an unsupervised area and raped her, saying, “I thought we were going to stop at Denny’s, and he just kept going and going and going and going. He held me, grabbed my arm … and said, ‘We’re going to have sex.’ It was painful. I just kept my eyes closed. I was afraid of him. … He was a super big guy. … I just knew there was no way out. He told me if I scream, he’ll choke me to death or murder me — I don’t know what it was. I thought I was on my last night.”

According to ABC10News.com, Winslow was also found guilty of indecent exposure against the victim identified as Jane Doe No. 3. Jurors also found him guilty of one count of lewd contact with the victim identified as Jane Doe No. 5, but they found him not guilty of a second count of lewd contact the same woman.

After more reports of his attack hit the media, another victim came forward making accusations against Winslow for allegedly raping her while she was a 17-year-old high school student in 2003.

Reports say Winslow faces a maximum sentence of up to 8 years for the rape charge and an additional 6 months for the indecent exposure and lewd conduct.

The University of Miami athlete was drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 6 pick in the 2004 draft. He is also the son of NFL Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow Sr.

Written By: Divine Martino

