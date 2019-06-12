CLOSE
Aaron McGruder Returning For Upcoming Reboot Of ‘The Boondocks’

Sony Pictures Television "The Boondocks" Launch Party

Source: E. Charbonneau / Getty

John Witherspoon raised plenty of eyes and ears when he recently said that The Boondocks, the animated series based on Aaron McGruder‘s timeless comic strip was coming back.

Now, it’s official. The show is coming back not only with Witherspoon but the show’s creator Aaron McGruder, who exited after season 3 and why some Boondocks fans hardly acknowledge the show’s fourth season, which aired in 2014.

According to the show’s home studio, Sony, it will be a “complete re-imagining” of the show for “the modern era”. The news was announced by Sony at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival.

If you forgot, The Boondocks was a satirical animated series that followed two brothers as they moved from the inner city to the suburbs known as Woodcrest. Throughout the series and comic strip, The Boondocks blended political and social commentary through a wide range of exaggerated characters from Riley Freeman to Uncle Ruckus.

What isn’t known is whether or not the show will return to Adult Swim / Cartoon Network. Also, it’s not entirely clear whether Academy Award winner Regina King, who voiced both Huey and Riley Freeman will return.

RELATED: #BoondocksBack: Aaron McGruder Brings His Classic Comic Strip ‘The Boondocks’ Back To Instagram

Aaron McGruder Returning For Upcoming Reboot Of ‘The Boondocks’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com

