According to a recent study, American soldiers tend to have worse heart health than civilians of similar ages. Even though army soldiers have to be in tip top shape only about 30% of them were found to have ideal heart health. On the other hand about 50% of civilians have ideal heart health.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 20 hours ago

