Tune in to LoveAndRnB as we get into the music of Jaheim on tonight’s Summer Mini Concert Series ! The smooth R&B singer is known for the hit “Put That Woman First” from the album “Still Ghetto” released in 2002. He’s been nominated three times for the Soul Train Music Awards and Grammy Awards! His voice is definitely something to remember! Stay tuned, it goes down at 7 pm all the way until midnight!

On May 26th Jaheim celebrated his 41st birthday, and we’ll be celebrating tonight!

Here’s a little something to hold you over until later tonight, “Just In Case” …it’s all #LoveAndRnB !

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Summer Mini Concert Series: Jaheim was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: