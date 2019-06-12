CLOSE
‘The Boondocks’ Reboot Should Revisit These 6 Topics To Stay Relevant

2019 brings a new set of issues.

Los Angeles Launch Party For The TV Series 'The Boondocks'

Source: Stephen Shugerman / Getty

A lot has changed since 2014.

On June 23, 2014, the last episode of The Boondocks aired on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. Less than two months later…Ferguson happened.

The uprising that occurred in the Missouri city showed the outrage people felt after another unarmed Black person, Michael Brown, was killed by the police. This time, however, people were getting organized around the country and the weeks that followed were filled with heated online debates, news coverage and a new awareness of police brutality and Black oppression.

Since then, a plethora of movements have followed suit pertaining to women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and more. Tensions probably hit a national peak in 2016 when Donald Trump was elected President of the United States.

Could Aaron McGruder, the creator of The Boondocks, have predicted all this?

2005 TCA - Turner

Source: L. Cohen / Getty

Now, in 2019, there’s even more to talk about and McGruder might partake with his signature satire in a Boondocks reboot. According to Deadline, Sony announced the reboot at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival on Wednesday. They say the reboot will be a “complete re-imagining” of the previous show and it “chronicles the adventures of the Freeman family against the evil local government tyrant Uncle Ruckus, who rules fictional Woodcrest County, Maryland with an iron fist.”

Well…it definitely sounds interesting.

With such a grand set-up, the show could be a more serialized comedy with different story arcs that last multiple episodes.

But the question remains, what kind of political themes will the show cover, or will it completely abandon the hot button issues the original series was known for tackling?

If politics are still the name of the game, hit the flip for six topics the show should revisit to still be relevant in 2019.

