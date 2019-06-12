CLOSE
EXCLUSIVE: Rick James Movie On The Way!

I’m Rick James Bi%ch!!!!! It’s finally happening, the best story to ever be told. Reports say there is a Rick James movie on the way!

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, Rick James is officially getting a movie and it is currently in pre-production. The music legend passed away in 2004 from heart failure. While he was here, he managed to release numerous albums with #1 hits and helped to launch the careers of some of our favorites like Teena Marie and The Mary Jane Girls. James career was full of ups and downs and he even served a three-year sentence at Folsom State Prison for two separate instances of kidnapping and torturing two different women while under the influence of crack cocaine.

No further details of the film have been released but I am so here for it! Will you watch??

EXCLUSIVE: Rick James Movie On The Way! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

