The List of Top 10 Most Valuable Global Brands Is Here!

A list of the Top Most Valuable Global Brands came out yesterday (June 11th) and a few of our favorites are in the top 10.

Amazon is now the world’s most valuable brand, according to the BrandZ Top Most Valuable Global Brands report, topping Apple and Google, which had held the top spots for the last 12 years. Amazon’s brand is now worth $315.5 billion, according to a news release about the study. Google fell from first to third place, and Apple remained in second place.

 The top ten are:

  1. Amazon
  2. Apple
  3. Google
  4. Microsoft
  5. Visa
  6. Facebook
  7. Alibaba (Chinese e-commerce brand)
  8. Tencent
  9. McDonald’s
  10. AT&T

