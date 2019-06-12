Kids and Parents everywhere are super excited that the sequel to one of Disney’s biggest hits will hit theaters soon. The trailer for Frozen 2 has dropped. In it, Queen Elsa learns why she was born with such incredible powers, ones that threaten both her and her kingdom.

Check out the trailer below:

Frozen 2 drops on November 22. Will you go check it out?

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR FROZEN 2 HERE!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 17 hours ago

