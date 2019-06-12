Wendy Don’t Care If Her New 27-Year-Old Boo Is A Convicted Felon: ‘I Know What I’m Doing’

With news that Wendy Williams got a new boo who is old enough to be her son, it’s been revealed that her man is a 27-year-old ex convict.

According to Page Six, the 57-year-old’s mystery man has been identified as Marc Tomblin, who was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon in 2013 in North Carolina. In addition, Tomblin, who works in “finance,” has a conviction of felony breaking and entering in May 2013 AND two robbery charges from August 2012.

When TMZ caught wind of Tomblin’s past, they asked Wendy about it. Her response?

She ain’t going nowhere.

“I am a 54-year-old grown-ass woman,” she said. “I know what I’m doing.”

Adding, “Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years … where I was cooped up only to be a show pony. Now, I’m living my life.”

Welp!!!

See the tea for yourself:

As we previously reported, last weekend during a recent trip to Los Angeles, the iconic talk show host posted up a pic of the two, holding hands by the water.

“Last night was the most beautiful sunset in Sherman Oaks with special people. Thank you, California! You’ve won me over! I’ll be back for the Hip Hop Festival in August! #92.3 #oldenoughtobeyourmother#verysexyman #mynewlife,” she wrote on Instagram.

Also, Williams was caught in a car outside of Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles talking about her divorce and drama with soon-to-be ex-husband Kevin Hunter — with Tomblin right next to her.

“Stuff happens in life, and I’ve had a really full life and the things that I have endured…please don’t make me cry,” she said.

Wendy then looked to her alleged Bae and apologized.

Turning back to the paps, she was clear: “I didn’t plan on this, but it is what it is…I have a very full life. Thank you for watching.

Adding, “I would ask you to respect our privacy, but please, I don’t respect people’s privacy. That’s why I do the hot topics,” she quipped.

When asked if we would ever see the three of them together, Wendy screamed, “Yes,” reminding them that their son is going to graduate from college and get married one day and both his parents will be there for him.

Listen, Wendy deserves to be happy, so we are not going to judge her on this one.

