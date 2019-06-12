Baby Phat Making A Come Back In Forever 21

0 reads Leave a comment
The classic early 2000 brand Baby Phat set for a come back soon, be on the look out for a sneak peak June 13th.
Months after we learned that a Baby Phat resurgence was seemingly imminent, Forever 21 is publicly teasing a collab with the classic early ’00s brand.
In a retro tech-featuring clip posted to Twitter, Forever 21—complete with a message from a “K.L.S.” teasing “major buzz”—urged followers to keep an eye on the 6/13 date, at which point “the cat is back.”
Fashion Battle: Kimora's Baby Phat VS Beyonce's House Of Dereon
12 photos Launch gallery
Fashion Battle: Kimora's Baby Phat VS Beyonce's House Of Dereon
1. Baby Phat CollectionSource: 1 of 12
2. House Of Dereon CollectionSource: 2 of 12
3. Baby Phat CollectionSource: 3 of 12
4. House Of Dereon CollectionSource: 4 of 12
5. Baby Phat CollectionSource: 5 of 12
6. House Of Dereon CollectionSource: 6 of 12
7. Baby Phat CollectionSource: 7 of 12
8. House Of Dereon CollectionSource: 8 of 12
9. Baby Phat CollectionSource: 9 of 12
10. House Of Dereon CollectionSource: 10 of 12
11. Kimora in Baby PhatSource: 11 of 12
12. Beyonce in House Of DereonSource: 12 of 12
