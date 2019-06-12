Baby Phat Making A Come Back In Forever 21

The classic early 2000 brand Baby Phat set for a come back soon, be on the look out for a sneak peak June 13th.

via: Complex

Months after we learned that a Baby Phat resurgence was seemingly imminent, Forever 21 is publicly teasing a collab with the classic early ’00s brand.

In a retro tech-featuring clip posted to Twitter, Forever 21—complete with a message from a “K.L.S.” teasing “major buzz”—urged followers to keep an eye on the 6/13 date, at which point “the cat is back.”

