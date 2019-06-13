[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZrXzC67tPRA]

College Hill residents have come together to create a neighborhood group that’s actively pushing for more law enforcement involvement in the neighborhood. College Hill Court Watch keeps track of over 600 people who have committed crimes in the neighborhood, but being vigilant has curbed violence in College Hill. Salute to those taking the initiative to protect and better their neighborhoods and not waiting for anybody else to start the movement!

College Hill Residents Band Together To Curb Violence was originally published on www.wiznation.com

Written By: A-Plus Posted 7 hours ago

Also On 100.3: