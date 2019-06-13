It looks the band is getting back together! Lead singer of the 90’s R&B group Immature made this post alluding to fans that a tour is about to jump off and set the innanet into a frenzy.

The post read,”Are you ready for the @immatureofficial reunion? Go to @gsquaredevents and let us know. @cityofrome @coolasskelton and @marqueshouston #immature #IMX#immatureforlife #gohomeroger#immature2019 #immature2020.”

Immature, comprised of Marques “Batman” Houston, Jerome “Romeo” Jones and Kelton “LDB” Kessee. Even though the group disbanded in 2002, the crew remained friends.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, there are no dates set as of yet. Will you go to the show?

Guess What 90’s Boy Band is Reuniting!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 9 hours ago

