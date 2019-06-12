CLOSE
City Council Votes to Decriminalize Marijuana Possession Up to 100 Grams

Metropolitan Police and Federal Partners Seize $7.1 Million in Drugs Operation.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

CINCINNATI —

Cincinnati City Council passed an ordinance Wednesday that would decriminalize possessing up to 100 grams of marijuana in the city.

The council passed the ordinance 5-3, allowing anyone to possess 100 grams, which measures to about 3 ounces, in the city without consequence. The passage came after weeks of debate between council members over amount of marijuana and age restrictions.

There is no age restriction. Residents are not allowed to smoke in public.

“If we don’t do something now, we will never do anything,” said Councilmember Wendell Young, who voted yes to the ordinance.

Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard voted no, saying she wants action taken first to help those who have been punished in the past for similar possession.

The ordinance would go into effect in 30 days.

