Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Matthew and Kirsten are asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Matthew and Kirsten are in their late 20’s and started as best friends before they began dating 3 years ago. They’ve been talking about taking the relationship to the next level but there’s one thing that caught Kirsten’s attention. She offered to give Matthew her password to her cell phone and social media accounts but Matthew declined the offer and also declined to share his passwords. Kirsten doesn’t think it’s an issue for couples to have each other’s passwords but Matthew feels like she’s invading his privacy. Whose right? If he’s unwilling to share passwords, is that a red flag? What advice would you offer to this couple?

