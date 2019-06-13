Sarah Huckabee Sanders is Leaving The White House at the End of June

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on Thursday that press secretary Sarah Sanders is leaving the White House effective at the end of the month.
Sanders has seen her role as press secretary erode over the last year. It has been more than three months since the White House’s last press briefing – a nearly daily occurrence under past administrations.
Sanders was also named in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report as Sanders admitted to lying to the press about the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.
