Police Officers And Journalists Injured In Memphis Riots [VIDEO]

US Marshall’s shot an unidentified man while trying to arrest him for a warrant yesterday in Memphis Tennessee.

Shortly after a crowd of 300 protesters arrived on the city streets throwing objects which led to the injuries of about a dozen police officers and two journalists.

