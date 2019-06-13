CLOSE
Police Officers And Journalists Injured In Memphis Riots [VIDEO]

UK Black Lives Matter Demonstration Held In London

US Marshall’s shot an unidentified man while trying to arrest him for a warrant yesterday in Memphis Tennessee.

Shortly after a crowd of 300 protesters arrived on the city streets throwing objects which led to the injuries of about a dozen police officers and two journalists.

Take a look at the video below

