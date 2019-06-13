“It’s not a solution but it’s a start.“
You probably have seen it by now the viral video of a Columbus Police Officer Anthony Johnson punching Jonathan Robinson. Police arrived after receiving a shots fired call and upon their arrival, things escalated quickly.
A local pastor, Pastor Frederick LaMarr, from the Family Missionary Baptist Church decided to step in and invite both sides to have a conversation. The goal was for both sides to better understand each other and come with solutions to stop confrontational matches between the police and the community.
“I could give you a whole list of negatives on both sides,” said LaMarr. “But the positive is, they’re all still alive. And when they’re alive, you can live to talk about how we could have done it better.”
Pastor LaMarr leads the group Ministries 4 Movement he created after a year of record high number of homicides ten years ago.
“If I can do it with gang members, why can’t I do it with the police and the community?” LaMarr said.
To watch the full interview of the sitdown go to www.10tv.com.
#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police
#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police
1. Pamela Turner1 of 14
2. Korryn Gaines2 of 14
3. Yvette Smith3 of 14
4. Miriam Carey4 of 14
5. Shelley Frey5 of 14
6. Darnisha Harris6 of 14
7. Malissa Williams7 of 14
8. Shantel Davis8 of 14
9. Rekia Boyd9 of 14
10. Aiyana Stanley-Jones10 of 14
11. Tarika Wilson11 of 14
12. Kathryn Johnston12 of 14
13. Kendra James13 of 14
14. Tyisha Miller14 of 14
Columbus Pastor Mediates Meeting Between Cop & The Man He Punched was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com