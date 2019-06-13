CLOSE
Columbus Pastor Mediates Meeting Between Cop & The Man He Punched

It’s not a solution but it’s a start.

You probably have seen it by now the viral video of a Columbus Police Officer Anthony Johnson punching Jonathan Robinson. Police arrived after receiving a shots fired call and upon their arrival, things escalated quickly.

 

A local pastor, Pastor Frederick LaMarr, from the Family Missionary Baptist Church decided to step in and invite both sides to have a conversation. The goal was for both sides to better understand each other and come with solutions to stop confrontational matches between the police and the community.

I could give you a whole list of negatives on both sides,” said LaMarr. “But the positive is, they’re all still alive. And when they’re alive, you can live to talk about how we could have done it better.

Pastor LaMarr leads the group Ministries 4 Movement he created after a year of record high number of homicides ten years ago.

If I can do it with gang members, why can’t I do it with the police and the community?” LaMarr said.

To watch the full interview of the sitdown go to www.10tv.com.

Though instances of police brutality and police-involved shootings of countless unarmed Black people have gained national attention, Black women victims are sometimes lost in the sea of Black men who are killed. On May 13, Pamela Turner, 45, became one of the most recent victims of police violence after she was shot and killed by an officer as he tried to arrest her under reportedly false pretenses. She was unarmed and yelled to the officer "I'm pregnant." Days later, Grady Wayne, a white man who was accused of killing a police officer, was taken into custody alive. It has been proven time and time again that Black people are more likely to be victims of police violence, even when they are unarmed. And just as we become outraged by the deaths of Black men and boys at the hands of police, we must not forget that Black women and girls have also lost their lives in police shootings.    

