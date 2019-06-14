Jazzy Report: Texas Raising Legal Age To Purchase Tobacco

Texas will become the 15th state to raise the legal age to buy all tobacco products from 18 to 21. This includes e-cigarettes! People in the Military personnel will still be allowed to purchase tobacco products at the age of 18. Anyone caught breaking this rule will be charged with a misdemeanor and fined up to $500.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 16 hours ago

