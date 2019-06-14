CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

APOLLO NIDA IS BACK IN JAIL!

0 reads
Leave a comment
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 6

Source: Bravo / Getty

Well, that was fast! After getting released from prison earlier this month and released to a halfway house, Apollo is reportedly back in prison.

According to PageSix.com, Nida was picked up by the US Marshals Service just days after he was released from prison. A representative of the US Marshals Service said, “He was taken back into custody. I wouldn’t say it was an arrest because it’s not a new charge. It was an order of the court to bring him into custody,” the representative explained, noting that he was in trouble for breaking a technical condition of his release.

“We took him to Federal Bureau of Prisons and they will deal with it since he was in their custody,” the representative noted.

Nida, 40, was living in a halfway house in Philadelphia before the arrest. He was released from custody on June 5.

His sentence is scheduled to end on October 15, 2019.

Nida was sentenced to eight years in prison on conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud charges and was ordered to pay $1.9 million in restitution in 2014.

Are you surprised that Apollo is back in jail?

APOLLO NIDA IS BACK IN JAIL! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close