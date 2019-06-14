Well, that was fast! After getting released from prison earlier this month and released to a halfway house, Apollo is reportedly back in prison.

According to PageSix.com, Nida was picked up by the US Marshals Service just days after he was released from prison. A representative of the US Marshals Service said, “He was taken back into custody. I wouldn’t say it was an arrest because it’s not a new charge. It was an order of the court to bring him into custody,” the representative explained, noting that he was in trouble for breaking a technical condition of his release.

“We took him to Federal Bureau of Prisons and they will deal with it since he was in their custody,” the representative noted.

Nida, 40, was living in a halfway house in Philadelphia before the arrest. He was released from custody on June 5.

His sentence is scheduled to end on October 15, 2019.

Nida was sentenced to eight years in prison on conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud charges and was ordered to pay $1.9 million in restitution in 2014.

Are you surprised that Apollo is back in jail?

APOLLO NIDA IS BACK IN JAIL! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 17 hours ago

Also On 100.3: