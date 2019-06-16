Diddy Congratulates Ex Cassie and Her New Boyfriend on Pregnancy

You can’t accuse Sean “Diddy” Combs of being too petty, at least publically. The Hip-Hop mogul took to social media to congratulate his ex, Cassie, and her new boyfriend on their pregnancy.

Recently, Cassie confirmed that she expecting a child with her new man, civilian Alex Fine. Twitter came through with the expect jokes but Diddy sent a more mature message.

“Congratulations @Cassie and Alex. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless L O V E,” was the caption Diddy wrote on a photo of Cassie and Fine.

Respect. Especially since it was reportedly Diddy who hired Fine as a personal trainer for Cassie. However, the new couple insists they didn’t connect until after the breakup.

