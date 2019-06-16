CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Diddy Congratulates Ex Cassie and Her New Boyfriend on Pregnancy

The high road usually leads to good karma.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

You can’t accuse Sean “Diddy” Combs of being too petty, at least publically. The Hip-Hop mogul took to social media to congratulate his ex, Cassie, and her new boyfriend on their pregnancy.

Recently, Cassie confirmed that she expecting a child with her new man, civilian Alex Fine. Twitter came through with the expect jokes but Diddy sent a more mature message.

“Congratulations @Cassie and Alex. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless ❤❤❤ L O V E,” was the caption Diddy wrote on a photo of Cassie and Fine.

Respect. Especially since it was reportedly Diddy who hired Fine as a personal trainer for Cassie. However, the new couple insists they didn’t connect until after the breakup.

Diddy Congratulates Ex Cassie and Her New Boyfriend on Pregnancy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close